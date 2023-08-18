Pornhub’s parent company is changing its name to total nonsense

MindGeek, the owner of Pornhub and other adult entertainment websites, has a new name: Aylo. The company says the rebrand represents “the need for a fresh start,” as reported earlier by the New York Post.

After MindGeek CEO Feras Antoon and COO David Tassillo stepped down from the company last year, the private equity company Ethical Capital Partners took over MindGeek this past March.

“The decision to rebrand the company as Aylo, comes in response to the need for a fresh start and a renewed commitment to innovation, diverse and inclusive adult content, and trust and safety,” the post reads. “The new brand identity will be implemented across all company communications, marketing materials and digital platforms.”

Even with a total rebrand, it might be difficult to forget some of the major controversies MindGeek has faced. The company faced severe moderation issues for years, including the presence of child sexual abuse videos. Visa and Mastercard stopped offering payment services on Pornhub in 2020 due to the presence of “unlawful content” on the platform.