Today is the last day to save on the PS5 and its colorful DualSense controllers

Deals on the PlayStation 5 come once in a blue moon. That’s why we’re here to remind you that Sony’s excellent PS5 promo — which has been running since August 6th as part of Sony’s larger summer sale — is set to end tonight at 11:59PM PT. Until then, you can buy the disc-based PS5 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Sony for $449, its lowest price yet.

Sony’s ongoing promo is specifically for the standard model (not the Digital Edition), which allows you to play both digital and physical games thanks to a built-in Blu-ray drive. It’s an excellent console overall, with a trove of exclusives to take advantage of, a terrific controller, and a solid subscription service in the form of PlayStation Plus. Obviously, it would be better if it was getting Starfield alongside the Xbox Series X next month, but, alas, acquisitions are a Thing.

If you already own a PS5, rest assured that the console is not the only thing on sale right now. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Sony are also all discounting the DualSense Wireless Controller to around $49 (up to $25 off), which is great if you’re someone who wants a fallback controller of a different color or a second gamepad for some couch co-op. There’s a host of colors on discount (red, purple, blue, etc.), in addition to both the standard black and white models.

As far as controllers go, the DualSense stands out thanks to its great haptics and adaptive triggers, which add an immersive element to gaming. It also includes a built-in mic, support for USB-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack just in case you prefer using a wired headset or an old-school pair of earbuds that don’t ever need to be recharged.

The PS5 is a slick device in and of itself, but just in case you want to add a pop of color to your console, Sony is discounting a selection of PS5 console covers. Regularly $54.99, various covers are currently going for just $44.99 — including those for the PS5 Digital Edition. All of the covers are user-swappable and can be installed easily without any tools, but keep in mind that only the purple, blue, and pink are on sale.