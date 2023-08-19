Today is the last day to save on the PS5 and its colorful DualSense controllers

Deals on the PlayStation 5 come once in a blue moon. That’s why we’re here to remind you that Sony’s excellent PS5 promo — which has been running since August 6th as part of Sony’s larger summer sale — is set to end tonight at 11:59PM PT. Until then, you can buy the disc-based PS5 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Sony for $449, its lowest price yet.
Sony’s ongoing promo is specifically for the standard model (not the Digital Edition), which allows you to play both digital and physical games thanks to a built-in Blu-ray drive. It’s an excellent console overall, with a trove of exclusives to take advantage of, a terrific controller, and a solid subscription service in the form of PlayStation Plus. Obviously, it would be better if it was getting Starfield alongside the Xbox Series X next month, but, alas, acquisitions are a Thing.
PlayStation 5
The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest and most powerful console yet. When connected to a high refresh rate display, it can run some games at 4K at up to 120Hz.
If you already own a PS5, rest assured that the console is not the only thing on sale right now. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Sony are also all discounting the DualSense Wireless Controller to around $49 (up to $25 off), which is great if you’re someone who wants a fallback controller of a different color or a second gamepad for some couch co-op. There’s a host of colors on discount (red, purple, blue, etc.), in addition to both the standard black and white models.
As far as controllers go, the DualSense stands out thanks to its great haptics and adaptive triggers, which add an immersive element to gaming. It also includes a built-in mic, support for USB-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack just in case you prefer using a wired headset or an old-school pair of earbuds that don’t ever need to be recharged.
DualSense Wireless Controller
The controller designed for the PS5, featuring adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback technologies.
The PS5 is a slick device in and of itself, but just in case you want to add a pop of color to your console, Sony is discounting a selection of PS5 console covers. Regularly $54.99, various covers are currently going for just $44.99 — including those for the PS5 Digital Edition. All of the covers are user-swappable and can be installed easily without any tools, but keep in mind that only the purple, blue, and pink are on sale.
PlayStation 5 Console Covers
Sony’s official PlayStation 5 console covers are available in a number of vibrant colors and easily attach to the top and bottom of the console.
Other deals going on this weekend
- Amazon is taking up to 60 percent off a host of great PS5 games, the bulk of which are first-party exclusives. Notably, you can buy The Last of Us Part I for $49.99 ($20 off), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $29 ($40 off), and the roguelike shooter Returnal for $29.99 ($40 off). The same discounts are available at other retailers as well, presumingly as part of Sony’s aforementioned sale.
- You can buy the last-gen 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip, 512GB of storage, and 32GB of RAM for $1,949 ($950 off) at Adorama. It’s still a powerhouse laptop despite being an older model, with impressive battery life and a wide port selection that makes it ideal for creative work. Read our review.
- Anker’s Soundcore Sport X10 are on sale for $55.99 ($24 off) at Amazon and direct from Anker, the latter with offer code WS7DONUJGP. They’re a great pair of budget-friendly fitness earbuds that come with IPX7 water resistance and flexible hooks, which allow for a more secure fit when working out.
- If you’re in the market for a stylish pair of over-ear headphones, the Marshall Monitor II ANC are on sale at Best Buy right now for $199.99 ($100 off). They sport a unique look that includes a gold joystick you can use to control them; they also feature decent noise cancellation and up to 45 hours of battery life.
- The Amazon Echo Pop is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $24.99 ($15 off), which is one of its better prices to date. It’s a pretty basic smart speaker with good sound quality for the price, one you can also use to control other smart home gadgets via Amazon Alexa. Read our review.