Tesla’s app now supports automation with Apple Shortcuts

In the newest update to the Tesla app, owners can now use Siri to control some aspects of their car, thanks to the new Shortcuts automation.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Tesla logo on a red, black, and white background.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Tesla owners with iPhones can now use Siri to trigger Apple Shortcuts automations without turning to paid third-party apps like Tessie to do so. The Tesla app’s newest update, version 4.24.0, dropped with a release note saying “Access your vehicle controls and climate from the Apple Shortcuts app.”

To use Siri with Shortcuts, all you have to do is invoke Apple’s digital assistant and say the name of your automation. It’s a little clunkier than actual Siri integration, because to trigger Shortcuts automations, you have to memorize the names you’ve given them and repeat them verbatim, but it’s probably the best Tesla owners will get, at least for now.

Still, Shortcuts support is a little undersold in the release notes. You can reportedly use Shortcuts to control various modes like Dog Mode or Bioweapon Defense Mode and you can also close all the windows, adjust media volume, open your frunk, or set a charge limit — all using your voice (after you set up automations in the Shortcuts app). Here’s the full list, from Not a Tesla App:

  • Bioweapon Defense Mode
  • Camp Mode
  • Defrost
  • Dog Mode
  • Precondition Vehicle
  • Set Seat Heater (seat position and heat level)
  • Set Temperature (choose climate temperature)
  • Vent Windows
  • Set Media Volume
  • Emissions Test
  • Close All Windows
  • Flash Lights
  • Honk Horn
  • Lock/Unlock
  • Open Frunk
  • Open/Close Charge Port
  • Open/Close Door (Model X)
  • Open/Close Rear Trunk
  • Sentry Mode
  • Set Charge Limit
  • Start/Stop Charging

