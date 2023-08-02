Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum / mop hybrid is a whopping $350 off

Life is short, so why waste your time vacuuming up your cat’s hair balls? If you’re looking for a faster and more efficient way to get your cleaning out of the way, Amazon is currently selling Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum with an auto-empty dock for just $599.99 ($350 off). That’s a new all-time low, one that Walmart is nearly matching.
The S7 Plus is a handy little gadget that’ll vacuum your carpet and scrub your hardwood floors impressively well. In fact, it was one of our favorite robovacs before the Roborock S8 took its place earlier this year. It doesn’t have the new model’s AI obstacle avoidance, sure, but it’s still outfitted with features designed to make cleaning both easier and faster. This includes the ability to clean specific rooms, along with a mechanism that will automatically lift the mop to keep carpets dry while vacuuming.
What’s more, it sports a physical spot clean button and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, so you can control it with just your voice. And let’s be real, it can also double as a cat Uber.
Roborock S7 Plus
This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech scrubs your floors but lifts up the mop to vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. In its Plus configuration, it comes with an auto-emptying cleaning and charging station — the “Rock Dock.”
If you’re looking for a sleek video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is easily one of the best on the market — and right now, it’s available from Best Buy, The Home Depot, and Ring at an all-time low of $149.99 ($100 off). The wired video doorbell is a terrific option for many reasons, one of them being that it shoots 1536 x 1536-pixel square video that allows you to clearly see your whole porch. It also offers accurate motion detection and fast performance so you can quickly receive alerts via your phone or an Echo speaker or smart display.
The doorbell, however, doesn’t integrate with many platforms beyond Amazon Alexa and Ring’s security system, which is why we recommend it mainly for those in the Amazon ecosystem. Also, be aware that many features cost extra. If you want to be able to view recorded footage and get smart alerts for both people and packages, for instance, you’ll have to pay for the Ring Protect plan, which starts at $3.99 a month.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Ring’s flagship doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording.
If you’ve been hunting around for a practical mechanical keyboard that eschews flashy design in favor of something a bit easier to swallow, Logitech’s wireless MX Mechanical Mini has dropped to an all-time low of $127 ($23 off) at Amazon, easily besting the $16 discount we saw just weeks ago.
The low-profile keyboard does away with the colorful RBG lighting often found in mechanical keyboards for a more low-key look, which relies on a set of nondescript white LEDs for backlighting. It also offers clicky blue switches and a 75 percent layout, and though it’s not as customizable as other mechanical keyboards, the Bluetooth offering does work with Windows, macOS, and other operating systems. You can even pair it with up to three devices and quickly switch between them, making it a good pick if you’re someone who uses multiple devices simultaneously.
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini
Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini is a no-nonsense keyboard that comes with a 75 percent layout similar to a laptop’s. The low-profile mech also features white LED lighting and great battery life, allowing for up to two weeks of use with backlighting on.
Some more discounted goodies worth a look
- Case-Mate’s Fuel Charger is on sale starting at $15.93 ($14 off) at Amazon in the orange colorway, which matches its all-time low. The unique USB-C chargers sport a translucent body, come in a range of fun colors, and deliver 30 watts of power to smartphones and other gadgets.
- The 2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus is on sale for $129.99 ($170 off) at Amazon. The budget-friendly Android phone offers a 6.8-inch 1080p display, good battery life, and comes with a built-in stylus, though it lacks 5G, unlike the latest model. Read our review.
- You can still buy a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $84.99 ($15 off) at Amazon or $89.99 at Walmart. The handy Bluetooth trackers come equipped with Apple’s ultra-wideband (UWB) chip, which allows for more precise tracking. Read our review.
- You can buy the Amazon Echo Show 15 with a remote for $181.99 ($98 off) at Best Buy. Unlike the other Alexa-enabled smart displays in Amazon’s lineup, the Echo Show 15 sports a large 15.6-inch screen. As a result, you can use it as a 1080p TV or a bulletin board for displaying reminders, grocery lists, calendars, and other info. Read our review.
- You only have a day left to grab a bunch of discounted PC games via the Epic Games Store summer sale. Now until 11AM ET tomorrow, August 3rd, you can buy classics like Alan Wake Remastered and Red Dead Redemption 2, which are currently going for $11.99 ($18 off) and $19.79 ($40 off), respectively.