Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum / mop hybrid is a whopping $350 off

Life is short, so why waste your time vacuuming up your cat’s hair balls? If you’re looking for a faster and more efficient way to get your cleaning out of the way, Amazon is currently selling Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum with an auto-empty dock for just $599.99 ($350 off). That’s a new all-time low, one that Walmart is nearly matching.

The S7 Plus is a handy little gadget that’ll vacuum your carpet and scrub your hardwood floors impressively well. In fact, it was one of our favorite robovacs before the Roborock S8 took its place earlier this year. It doesn’t have the new model’s AI obstacle avoidance, sure, but it’s still outfitted with features designed to make cleaning both easier and faster. This includes the ability to clean specific rooms, along with a mechanism that will automatically lift the mop to keep carpets dry while vacuuming.

What’s more, it sports a physical spot clean button and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, so you can control it with just your voice. And let’s be real, it can also double as a cat Uber.

Roborock S7 Plus $ 600 $ 950 37 % off $ 600 $ 600 $ 950 37 % off This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech scrubs your floors but lifts up the mop to vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. In its Plus configuration, it comes with an auto-emptying cleaning and charging station — the “Rock Dock.” $600 at Amazon$620 at Walmart

If you’re looking for a sleek video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is easily one of the best on the market — and right now, it’s available from Best Buy, The Home Depot, and Ring at an all-time low of $149.99 ($100 off). The wired video doorbell is a terrific option for many reasons, one of them being that it shoots 1536 x 1536-pixel square video that allows you to clearly see your whole porch. It also offers accurate motion detection and fast performance so you can quickly receive alerts via your phone or an Echo speaker or smart display.

The doorbell, however, doesn’t integrate with many platforms beyond Amazon Alexa and Ring’s security system, which is why we recommend it mainly for those in the Amazon ecosystem. Also, be aware that many features cost extra. If you want to be able to view recorded footage and get smart alerts for both people and packages, for instance, you’ll have to pay for the Ring Protect plan, which starts at $3.99 a month.

If you’ve been hunting around for a practical mechanical keyboard that eschews flashy design in favor of something a bit easier to swallow, Logitech’s wireless MX Mechanical Mini has dropped to an all-time low of $127 ($23 off) at Amazon, easily besting the $16 discount we saw just weeks ago.

The low-profile keyboard does away with the colorful RBG lighting often found in mechanical keyboards for a more low-key look, which relies on a set of nondescript white LEDs for backlighting. It also offers clicky blue switches and a 75 percent layout, and though it’s not as customizable as other mechanical keyboards, the Bluetooth offering does work with Windows, macOS, and other operating systems. You can even pair it with up to three devices and quickly switch between them, making it a good pick if you’re someone who uses multiple devices simultaneously.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini $ 127 $ 150 15 % off $ 127 $ 127 $ 150 15 % off Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini is a no-nonsense keyboard that comes with a 75 percent layout similar to a laptop’s. The low-profile mech also features white LED lighting and great battery life, allowing for up to two weeks of use with backlighting on. $127 at Amazon