Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum / mop hybrid is a whopping $350 off

You can also save $100 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and take advantage of a rare deal on Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image of Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum on its charging stand.
Roborock’s last-gen S7 Plus is on sale for $599.99 with its charging dock.
Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

Life is short, so why waste your time vacuuming up your cat’s hair balls? If you’re looking for a faster and more efficient way to get your cleaning out of the way, Amazon is currently selling Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum with an auto-empty dock for just $599.99 ($350 off). That’s a new all-time low, one that Walmart is nearly matching.

The S7 Plus is a handy little gadget that’ll vacuum your carpet and scrub your hardwood floors impressively well. In fact, it was one of our favorite robovacs before the Roborock S8 took its place earlier this year. It doesn’t have the new model’s AI obstacle avoidance, sure, but it’s still outfitted with features designed to make cleaning both easier and faster. This includes the ability to clean specific rooms, along with a mechanism that will automatically lift the mop to keep carpets dry while vacuuming.

What’s more, it sports a physical spot clean button and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, so you can control it with just your voice. And let’s be real, it can also double as a cat Uber.

Read our Roborock S7 Plus review.

Roborock S7 Plus

$95037% off
$600

This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech scrubs your floors but lifts up the mop to vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. In its Plus configuration, it comes with an auto-emptying cleaning and charging station — the “Rock Dock.”

$600 at Amazon$620 at Walmart

If you’re looking for a sleek video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is easily one of the best on the market — and right now, it’s available from Best Buy, The Home Depot, and Ring at an all-time low of $149.99 ($100 off). The wired video doorbell is a terrific option for many reasons, one of them being that it shoots 1536 x 1536-pixel square video that allows you to clearly see your whole porch. It also offers accurate motion detection and fast performance so you can quickly receive alerts via your phone or an Echo speaker or smart display.

The doorbell, however, doesn’t integrate with many platforms beyond Amazon Alexa and Ring’s security system, which is why we recommend it mainly for those in the Amazon ecosystem. Also, be aware that many features cost extra. If you want to be able to view recorded footage and get smart alerts for both people and packages, for instance, you’ll have to pay for the Ring Protect plan, which starts at $3.99 a month.

Read our Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

$25040% off
$150

Ring’s flagship doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording.

$150 at Best Buy$150 at The Home Depot $150 at Ring

If you’ve been hunting around for a practical mechanical keyboard that eschews flashy design in favor of something a bit easier to swallow, Logitech’s wireless MX Mechanical Mini has dropped to an all-time low of $127 ($23 off) at Amazon, easily besting the $16 discount we saw just weeks ago.

The low-profile keyboard does away with the colorful RBG lighting often found in mechanical keyboards for a more low-key look, which relies on a set of nondescript white LEDs for backlighting. It also offers clicky blue switches and a 75 percent layout, and though it’s not as customizable as other mechanical keyboards, the Bluetooth offering does work with Windows, macOS, and other operating systems. You can even pair it with up to three devices and quickly switch between them, making it a good pick if you’re someone who uses multiple devices simultaneously.

Read our Logitech MX Mechanical Mini review.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini

$15015% off
$127

Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini is a no-nonsense keyboard that comes with a 75 percent layout similar to a laptop’s. The low-profile mech also features white LED lighting and great battery life, allowing for up to two weeks of use with backlighting on.

$127 at Amazon

Some more discounted goodies worth a look

  • Case-Mate’s Fuel Charger is on sale starting at $15.93 ($14 off) at Amazon in the orange colorway, which matches its all-time low. The unique USB-C chargers sport a translucent body, come in a range of fun colors, and deliver 30 watts of power to smartphones and other gadgets.
  • The 2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus is on sale for $129.99 ($170 off) at Amazon. The budget-friendly Android phone offers a 6.8-inch 1080p display, good battery life, and comes with a built-in stylus, though it lacks 5G, unlike the latest model. Read our review.
  • You can still buy a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $84.99 ($15 off) at Amazon or $89.99 at Walmart. The handy Bluetooth trackers come equipped with Apple’s ultra-wideband (UWB) chip, which allows for more precise tracking. Read our review.
  • You can buy the Amazon Echo Show 15 with a remote for $181.99 ($98 off) at Best Buy. Unlike the other Alexa-enabled smart displays in Amazon’s lineup, the Echo Show 15 sports a large 15.6-inch screen. As a result, you can use it as a 1080p TV or a bulletin board for displaying reminders, grocery lists, calendars, and other info. Read our review.
  • You only have a day left to grab a bunch of discounted PC games via the Epic Games Store summer sale. Now until 11AM ET tomorrow, August 3rd, you can buy classics like Alan Wake Remastered and Red Dead Redemption 2, which are currently going for $11.99 ($18 off) and $19.79 ($40 off), respectively.

