Twitter Blue subscribers can now hide their blue checks

Twitter Blue, which Elon Musk is currently rebranding to X Blue, now includes the option to hide the notorious blue checkmark. Twitter Blue subscribers recently started noticing the “hide your blue checkmark” option on the web and in mobile apps, offering the ability to hide that they’re paying for Twitter and avoid memes about how “this mf paid for twitter.”

“The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts,” notes a Twitter support article. “The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden.”

The new hide blue checkmark option. Screenshot by Tom Warren / The Verge

Twitter previously used a blue checkmark verification system for account recognition or credibility, but when Elon Musk started allowing anyone to be “verified” through a Blue subscription it briefly descended into chaos with fake accounts. Then everyone soon realized who was paying to be verified on Twitter before Twitter eventually removed blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts and changed how verified checkmarks were displayed multiple times. Blue checkmarks are also assigned to users with one million or more followers.

If you subscribe to Twitter Blue the service will now add an optional blue checkmark to your profile with a “verified since” date attached. Legacy verified accounts include the date an account was originally verified on Twitter before the Blue subscription system.