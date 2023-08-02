Google is rolling out some updates to its Chrome web browser that should make it easier to quickly find the information you need, whether you’re downloading a bunch of files or just browsing the web.

The most notable change to Google Search, perhaps, is that Chrome for Android now shows trending Google searches directly within the address bar. iOS users will be able to access this feature sometime “later this year.”

Trending searches (seen center) are great for staying updated about current events. Bringing the feature to mobile makes sense for those frequently on the move. Image: Google

Relevant search suggestions will also now appear in the address bar for Chrome mobile users on iOS and Android across “eligible sites.” For example, the browser may suggest searches for local restaurants or tourist attractions when you’re researching vacation destinations.

Android users can take advantage of the browser’s Touch to Search feature to find related searches to highlighted topics, and the Chrome address bar will now display 10 search suggestions to iOS users instead of the previous six — a feature that was already available to Android users.

Google is also introducing a redesigned downloads experience to Chrome for desktop across macOS, Windows, and ChromeOS that makes it easier to interact with your recently downloaded files.

Now located at the top right of the Chrome address bar, the new download tray features an animated ring that displays the download progress and opens briefly upon completion before automatically dismissing itself for uninterrupted browsing. The new tray will also list all of the files you downloaded within the previous 24 hours, with options listed directly within the tray to open the relevant download folder, pause / resume, retry, or cancel a download.