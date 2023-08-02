Discord on Xbox will soon let you stream your gameplay to friends

Microsoft is improving its Xbox and Discord integration with a new streaming gameplay feature. Xbox owners will soon be able to stream their gameplay from a console to Discord users, allowing friends to watch them play games or even offer advice for solving challenges or boss battles.

The new feature is starting to roll out to Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings of testing today and should be available to all Xbox owners in the coming months. Much like the existing Discord integration on Xbox, it’s all built into the Parties & Chats section of the dashboard. A new “stream your game” option will appear once you’re connected to a Discord server, with settings to customize the stream.

Unfortunately, this is only a one-way stream, so you still won’t be able to view streams from friends who are broadcasting on Discord. Microsoft first launched a basic version of Discord on Xbox in September before improving it in November to allow Xbox users to directly connect to Discord voice channels without needing a phone. The ability to view Xbox gamertags in Discord calls was also added a few months ago.