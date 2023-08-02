Microsoft starts testing its Xbox Live Gold replacement

Microsoft is starting to test Xbox Game Pass Core, its replacement for Xbox Live Gold. Xbox testers in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings will be able to preview Xbox Game Pass Core this week, provided they’re existing Xbox Live Gold members.

The full Xbox Game Pass Core subscription will include the usual Xbox online console multiplayer support, deals and discounts, and a new small catalog of more than 25 games. Xbox Insiders will only get access to Psychonauts 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, State of Decay 2, and Doom Eternal initially this week as part of the Game Pass Core library testing.

“The full library will become accessible at launch on September 14,” explains Lily Wang, a senior product manager at Xbox. “You will also start to see Xbox Live Gold branding updated to Game Pass Core.” Microsoft wants testers to file feedback if they notice parts of the Xbox dashboard where it still refers to Xbox Live Gold over the coming weeks.