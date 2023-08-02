Skip to main content
Nintendo is bringing the Wii U versions of Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon back online

Nintendo took them offline due to a ‘vulnerability’ in March.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

A screenshot from Mario Kart 8.
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo is bringing back online multiplayer for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on the Wii U on August 3rd after fixing an issue, according to a post on Nintendo’s UK support site.

The two games have been offline since March after Nintendo took them offline to fix a “vulnerability related to online play.” While Nintendo hasn’t given details about the vulnerability, a data miner reported that the issue was likely one that could let a bad actor take over a console by connecting to it online.

To play the two games online again, you’ll need to download a new update. However, Nintendo cautions that if more issues pop up, it may have to discontinue online multiplayer for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon “at short notice.” Fingers crossed that doesn’t happen; Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon were among Nintendo’s bestselling titles on the Wii U, so it would be a shame if those people who are still using Nintendo’s older console couldn’t play online anymore.

