Nintendo is bringing the Wii U versions of Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon back online

Nintendo is bringing back online multiplayer for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on the Wii U on August 3rd after fixing an issue, according to a post on Nintendo’s UK support site.

The two games have been offline since March after Nintendo took them offline to fix a “vulnerability related to online play.” While Nintendo hasn’t given details about the vulnerability, a data miner reported that the issue was likely one that could let a bad actor take over a console by connecting to it online.