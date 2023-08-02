The WGA and the AMPTP are having their first meeting since the writing strike began

Variety reports that WGA chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman has agreed to meet with AMPTP president Carol Lombardini this Friday in response to a direct request from the AMPTP head to discuss next steps that could lead to labor contract negotiations resuming. In a statement shared to its members on Tuesday evening, the WGA confirmed that Lombardini and Stutzman are set to speak and stressed the importance of paying attention to the union’s official channels.

“We’ll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information,” the union explained. “As we’ve said before, be wary of rumors. Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us.”

Though nothing is set in stone, Lombardini reaching out to Stutzman about trying to resume negotiations is, at the very least, a sign that the AMPTP feels that it can’t simply keep stonewalling the writers’ union as the strike continues to keep many of the entertainment industry’s productions in a holding pattern.

But the AMPTP has apparently not felt that same way about the Screen Actors Guild’s ongoing labor strike. Speaking to Deadline, SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said today that, despite their being very ready to negotiate, the AMPTP hasn’t attempted to contact them.