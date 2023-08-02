We might be waiting awhile for the next version of AirTags

Apple first launched its AirTags trackers in April 2021, but if you’re waiting to get one until a second generation is released, you might be waiting a long time: the next version of AirTags will “likely go into mass production” all the way in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo didn’t specify if going into mass production means that the trackers will be available in that timeframe or if that milestone is just Apple ramping up supply ahead of putting the devices on sale. Kuo did say that the tracker could have ties to Apple’s forthcoming Vision Pro headset: “I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2,” he wrote.