Reddit appears to recovering from some big issues that lasted for about an hour. While outages were happening, I couldn’t load any Reddit pages on my browsers where I’m logged into the site — usually, I ran into an error message, though I also hit a blank white screen. However, if I tried to visit the site while logged out, pages loaded fine. As I write this, I’m not having any troubles browsing Reddit.

Things weren’t just down for me. A few colleagues here at The Verge were having some troubles loading pages as well, and Downdetector showed a peak of around 30,000 user reports.

Reddit says it has implemented a fix and is monitoring the results, according to a 5:49PM ET message on the company’s status site. The status site also says that there is a “major outage” on desktop web, mobile web, and the company’s native mobile apps. In an email sent at 5:53PM ET, Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt said things should be resolved “in the next few minutes.”

Wednesday’s outages follow some other issues that cropped up in recent weeks. In June, the platform was crashing because of the many subreddits going dark to protest the company’s API pricing. In July, Reddit search was a little broken for hours.