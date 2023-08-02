Meta and the UFC are teaming up on a UFC-themed experience in Horizon Worlds

Meta and the UFC are working together to make a special UFC-themed experience in Meta’s Horizon Worlds social VR platform, according to a Meta blog post on Wednesday.
In the UFC zone, you’ll be able to watch 4K, 180-degree streams of fights, socialize with other players about UFC, see a virtual recreation of the Octagon, and compete in in-world games to get “exclusive unlockable rewards” and eventually become “a UFC Hall of Famer.” It’s set to launch sometime in November.
I’m not a UFC fan, so I don’t think I’ll be spending much time in the zone. But the dedicated UFC space in Horizon Worlds is just one of a growing number of tailored experiences from Meta to try and get people to hang out on the platform. (It’s reportedly struggled to keep users.) Last week, for example, Meta launched an in-Horizon first-person shooter called Super Rumble, and in a blog post discussing the game, the company said that it was “the first of many Worlds experiences to come that will showcase improvements like better graphics, deeper gameplay, and a variety of quests and rewards.”
Experiences like Super Rumble and this forthcoming UFC-themed zone could prove to be important as Meta expands Horizon Worlds from VR to other platforms. The company might finally be launching the mobile version of Horizon Worlds soon (maybe at its Connect event on September 27th?), and Meta has also said it’s working on a web version of the app.
Meta’s Wednesday blog post also included a schedule of upcoming UFC fights you can watch in VR on Quest headsets through the Xtadium app with a UFC Fight Pass subscription. I’m guessing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has competed in Jiu-Jitsu, might be tuning in — that is, if he’s not training in the octagon in his backyard.