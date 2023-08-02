Meta and the UFC are teaming up on a UFC-themed experience in Horizon Worlds

Meta and the UFC are working together to make a special UFC-themed experience in Meta’s Horizon Worlds social VR platform, according to a Meta blog post on Wednesday.

In the UFC zone, you’ll be able to watch 4K, 180-degree streams of fights, socialize with other players about UFC, see a virtual recreation of the Octagon, and compete in in-world games to get “exclusive unlockable rewards” and eventually become “a UFC Hall of Famer.” It’s set to launch sometime in November.

I’m not a UFC fan, so I don’t think I’ll be spending much time in the zone. But the dedicated UFC space in Horizon Worlds is just one of a growing number of tailored experiences from Meta to try and get people to hang out on the platform. (It’s reportedly struggled to keep users.) Last week, for example, Meta launched an in-Horizon first-person shooter called Super Rumble, and in a blog post discussing the game, the company said that it was “the first of many Worlds experiences to come that will showcase improvements like better graphics, deeper gameplay, and a variety of quests and rewards.”