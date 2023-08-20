Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Meta may launch a Threads web version early this week

Meta may launch a Threads web version early this week

/

A new report says Threads is getting one of users’ most requested features early this week.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

Share this story

An image showing the Threads logo
Illustration: The Verge

Meta will launch the web version of Threads, its competitor to X (formerly known as Twitter) early this week, reports The Wall Street Journal. A web version has been frustratingly missing since the short-form posting service began.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is working on adding the feature along with better search (well, search at all, really — right now, you can only search for usernames on the platform) earlier this month, and that it would be ready in “the next few weeks.”

However, WSJ says, its sources say the feature’s “launch plans aren’t final and could change.” Mosseri posted on Threads last week that Meta had been testing “an early version internally for a week or two,” but that it “needs some work” before wide release.

Threads launched as a very barebones Twitter clone only a month and a half ago, quickly soaring past the 100 million user mark, but it’s been missing several crucial features, which the company has been slowly adding. The company recently added a follow feed, as well as the ability to verify a link with your Mastodon profile, indicating Meta may actually be taking integration with the decentralized social network protocol Activity Pub at least partially seriously.

More from this stream Instagram’s Threads: all the updates on the new Twitter competitor

See all 70 stories