Amazon’s Fire TV Channels adds a sidebar and more free streaming content

Amazon is updating its recently launched Fire TV Channels app. The free, ad-supported streaming platform has a new sidebar that lets you navigate through different categories of content along with a new slate of shows.
Fire TV Channels first launched in May with a lineup of free shows, live news, music videos, and sports from over 400 different providers, such as ABC News, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, America’s Test Kitchen, Martha Stewart, and others. But now, Amazon says the app will also include content from Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, TV Line, Funny or Die, GameSpot, Honest Trailer, and more.
Meanwhile, the new app’s sidebar lets you sift through all the different types of content available on the platform, with categories including News, Sports, Entertainment, Gaming, Cooking, Travel, and Music Videos. Fire TV Channels is only available on Fire TV devices in the US, and you can access it from the Your Apps & Channels screen without the need to download the app or create an account.
Amazon is continuing to build out its FAST offerings as free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) grows in popularity as an alternative to paid streaming. In addition to Fire TV Channels, Amazon also owns Freevee, a FAST service that’s currently available as a standalone app or through Prime Video. In May, Amazon added even more Prime Video originals to Freevee to help draw in more viewers looking to hop into a library of always-on shows.