The voice of Mario is stepping away from the character

After over 25 years in the role, Charles Martinet is becoming a ‘Mario Ambassador’ and will continue to promote Nintendo’s series.

By Ash Parrish, a reporter who has covered the business, culture, and communities of video games for seven years. Previously, she worked at Kotaku.

Super Mario Galaxy launch
Martinet at the launch of Super Mario Galaxy.
Photo by Stephen Kelly - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario for 27 years, will no longer be voicing the iconic character, according to a tweet from Nintendo. Martinet took on the role with 1996’s Super Mario 64 and has voiced the character in numerous games since, including both mainline Mario releases like Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Galaxy as well as countless spinoffs.

“Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador. With this new transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games,” Nintendo’s statement reads. “It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him.”

Though a fixture in video game history, Martinet was missed as the voice of Mario in the billon-dollar grossing Super Mario Bros. Movie that was released earlier this year. There was also speculation that Martinet was not the voice of Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder, due out October 20th. Nintendo has not yet confirmed if Super Mario Bros. Wonder would be Martinet’s last time as gaming’s most famous plumber.

Developing...

