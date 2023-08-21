The Mandalorian, Loki, and WandaVision are headed to Blu-ray

Disney is releasing physical copies of The Mandalorian, Loki, and WandaVision. All three Disney Plus shows will become available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray later this year, marking the first time that Disney has brought its streaming-only series to home video.

While the physical edition of WandaVision will include the complete series, the release of Loki on Blu-ray will only include the first season. Additionally, The Mandalorian’s first and second seasons will be split into two separate discs.

Image: Disney

You can preorder the physical copies starting on August 28th, with the release date for each one as follows:

Loki: The Complete First Season: September 26th, 2023

WandaVision: The Complete Series: November 28th, 2023

The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season: December 12th, 2023

The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season: December 12th, 2023

Disney hasn’t yet revealed how much each copy will cost, but they’ll include SteelBook packaging, concept art cards, and bonus content, such as outtakes, deleted scenes, and other behind-the-scenes clips. It seems like Disney plans on bringing more streaming-exclusive content to Blu-ray in the near future as well, with a post from Marvel suggesting that Disney will also release a physical copy of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.