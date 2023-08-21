The Mandalorian, Loki, and WandaVision are headed to Blu-ray

Disney is releasing physical copies of The Mandalorian, Loki, and WandaVision. All three Disney Plus shows will become available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray later this year, marking the first time that Disney has brought its streaming-only series to home video.
While the physical edition of WandaVision will include the complete series, the release of Loki on Blu-ray will only include the first season. Additionally, The Mandalorian’s first and second seasons will be split into two separate discs.
You can preorder the physical copies starting on August 28th, with the release date for each one as follows:
- Loki: The Complete First Season: September 26th, 2023
- WandaVision: The Complete Series: November 28th, 2023
- The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season: December 12th, 2023
- The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season: December 12th, 2023
Disney hasn’t yet revealed how much each copy will cost, but they’ll include SteelBook packaging, concept art cards, and bonus content, such as outtakes, deleted scenes, and other behind-the-scenes clips. It seems like Disney plans on bringing more streaming-exclusive content to Blu-ray in the near future as well, with a post from Marvel suggesting that Disney will also release a physical copy of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Not only is this a win for media preservation but it should also give those who aren’t subscribed to Disney Plus — which is getting yet another price hike — a chance to watch some of its best shows.