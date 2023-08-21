Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X console wraps include Starfield and camo options

Microsoft has created a series of Xbox Series X console wraps that are designed to be a more affordable option instead of purchasing a separate limited edition console. One of the first Xbox console wraps will be one for Starfield, which will launch on October 18th, priced at $49.99.

The console wraps aren’t stickers like you’d find from Dbrand; instead, they fasten to an Xbox Series X thanks to a velcro hook and loop enclosure. The plastic Starfield wrap includes panels that look similar to the limited edition Starfield-branded Xbox controller. “Key internal console components are highlighted through outlined access panel and game-inspired graphics,” explains Monique Chatterjee, senior design director at Xbox.

The console wraps literally wrap around an Xbox Series X. Image: Microsoft

The graphics that are printed on the exterior of the Starfield wrap are tactile, with a smooth white finish elsewhere and an internal fabric that clings to the Xbox Series X. Microsoft will also sell two camo patterns starting November 10th, priced at $44.99 each. There’s a gray option or a blue “mineral” version, which both match the existing Arctic and Mineral Camo controllers.

This is the first time Microsoft has offered custom wraps for an Xbox console after the Xbox maker allowed Xbox 360 console owners to remove the face plate and customize their consoles. In recent years, Microsoft has focused on custom-designed Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X consoles instead, but these new wraps mean you don’t have to buy a limited edition console to get an official custom look.