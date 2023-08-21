The new Metal Gear Solid collection is coming to PS4, too

The new Metal Gear Solid collection that bundles Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will be coming to PS4, Konami announced on Monday. The collection, which officially has the unwieldy name of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, had previously been announced for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.
In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Konami said it made the decision to release a PS4 version “in response to the many requests we have received from fans worldwide” but noted that it would only be available as a “download ver” (aka digital release). The post also doesn’t specify when the PS4 version might be released; on other platforms, the game is set to launch on October 24th.
The Master Collection is a faithful recreation of the original games, and they’ll keep some elements that may have aged poorly. However, they’ll include a warning about the decision to do so to “preserve the historical context in which the game was made and the creator’s original vision,” as reported by GamesRadar.
Konami is also working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 called Metal Gear Solid Delta. It will reuse the voice lines from the older game with no changes, Konami confirmed to me in May.