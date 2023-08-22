Netflix is launching a new series of story games, starting with Love is Blind

Netflix is announcing not only a new game today but also a new line of narrative-driven experiences. It’s called Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, and — unsurprisingly — it’s a mobile game based on the popular Netflix reality show, where players can take on the role of a new contestant. It seems similar to the existing title Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game, which Netflix says is one of its most popular games.

The Love is Blind game launches on September 19th, and interested parties (who are also Netflix subscribers) can preregister to download it now. Perhaps more interesting than the single new game, however, is that the streamer says that more of these “Netflix Stories” titles are also in the works, including ones based on Money Heist and Virgin River. All of the games will be contained in a new app. Here’s how the company describes the effort:

Netflix Stories puts you at the center of your favorite shows and movies. Step into the world of your favorite show and interact with the characters as you immerse yourself in our interactive story games. Choose your story and dive in. Choose your story, design your character, and enter a world that’s uniquely yours. Love, romance, friendship, and drama — we have it all. Welcome to the world of Netflix Stories.