The Amazfit GTR 4 has dropped to its best price of the year

The fall semester is officially kicking off in much of the country, so if you haven’t started preparing for the year ahead, it’s wise to start now. Thankfully, the Amazfit GTR 4 — which is one of our top back-to-school guide picks — has returned to its 2023 all-time low price of $169.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
As they say, health is wealth, but when schoolwork and deadlines take over, it’s far too easy to neglect it. That’s where the Amazfit GTR 4 comes in handy. Along with being relatively affordable, the wearable makes it incredibly easy to keep tabs on the basics like sleep, fitness, and even stress levels. One of the best things about it is that it’s platform-agnostic, so it won’t lock you into just one ecosystem like the Apple Watch does. It also sports support for Amazon Alexa voice commands and other features that’ll make life easier, like turn-by-turn navigation.
The Amazfit GTR 4 is a platform-agnostic smartwatch that delivers a lot of bang for your buck. It has dual-band GPS, is Alexa-compatible, and has 14 days of battery life.
If the impending launch of Starfield or Microsoft’s slick new console wraps suddenly have you yearning for an Xbox Series X, you have a couple of deal options to consider. The first up is at Dell, where you can pick up an Xbox Series X with a $75 digital gift card. The latter can be applied toward a range of games — including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Cyberpunk 2077 — along with controllers like Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Alternatively, if you prefer a straight discount as opposed to a gift card, Woot is currently selling an Xbox Series X for $469.99 ($30 off), its second-best price to date.
As for the console itself, Microsoft’s next-gen Series X supports 4K gaming and is both bigger and faster than the Xbox Series S (though it’s not nearly as cute). It also sports more storage than its compact counterpart and a built-in disc drive, so you can play both digital and physical titles.
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.
If you’re looking to ramp up your productivity, the Elgato Stream Deck XL might do the trick. Right now, the handy macro controller is on sale for $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. That’s the best price we’ve seen on the Stream Deck this year and only $10 shy of its all-time low.
Unlike other Stream Decks, the “XL” comes with 32 macro keys, allowing you to quickly perform more tasks than the 15-key Stream Deck MK.2 and like-minded Stream Deck Mini. Each button can be customized to act as a shortcut for various activities, which lets you update your Slack status, turn on your smart lights, and perform a variety of other tasks with the push of a button. It’s a fun tool that’ll help you streamline your workflow so you can speed through work, livestreams, podcasts, and other activities.
The Stream Deck XL is the 32-key version of the Elgato Stream Deck. It doesn’t feature a swappable faceplate like the MK. 2 version of the standard Stream Deck, but it has more than double the number of buttons to push.
We’re not done just yet
- Right now, Amazon is holding a “get two for the price of one” sale when you buy qualifying Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or Xbox games. Admittedly, the sale isn’t as good as the one GameStop just held a week or two ago, but at least you can get a $15 discount on Street Fighter 6 Deluxe (on sale for $69.99) for the Xbox Series X. Read our review.
- Case-Mate’s Fuel Chargers are on sale at Amazon in select colors starting at just $13.50 ($16 off). The fun, translucent USB-C chargers are capable of delivering 30 watts of power, making them a solid pick for all sorts of electronics.
- Speaking of see-through gadgets, Nothing’s Ear Stick earbuds are down to $79 ($20 off) from Nothing. The open-style buds offer good sound quality in addition to a unique transparent look, though they do let in a fair bit of noise, which makes them less suitable for loud environments. Read our review.