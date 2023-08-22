The Amazfit GTR 4 has dropped to its best price of the year

The fall semester is officially kicking off in much of the country, so if you haven’t started preparing for the year ahead, it’s wise to start now. Thankfully, the Amazfit GTR 4 — which is one of our top back-to-school guide picks — has returned to its 2023 all-time low price of $169.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

As they say, health is wealth, but when schoolwork and deadlines take over, it’s far too easy to neglect it. That’s where the Amazfit GTR 4 comes in handy. Along with being relatively affordable, the wearable makes it incredibly easy to keep tabs on the basics like sleep, fitness, and even stress levels. One of the best things about it is that it’s platform-agnostic, so it won’t lock you into just one ecosystem like the Apple Watch does. It also sports support for Amazon Alexa voice commands and other features that’ll make life easier, like turn-by-turn navigation.

As for the console itself, Microsoft’s next-gen Series X supports 4K gaming and is both bigger and faster than the Xbox Series S (though it’s not nearly as cute). It also sports more storage than its compact counterpart and a built-in disc drive, so you can play both digital and physical titles.

If you’re looking to ramp up your productivity, the Elgato Stream Deck XL might do the trick. Right now, the handy macro controller is on sale for $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. That’s the best price we’ve seen on the Stream Deck this year and only $10 shy of its all-time low.

Unlike other Stream Decks, the “XL” comes with 32 macro keys, allowing you to quickly perform more tasks than the 15-key Stream Deck MK.2 and like-minded Stream Deck Mini. Each button can be customized to act as a shortcut for various activities, which lets you update your Slack status, turn on your smart lights, and perform a variety of other tasks with the push of a button. It’s a fun tool that’ll help you streamline your workflow so you can speed through work, livestreams, podcasts, and other activities.