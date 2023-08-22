How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

It has been a busy summer of video game events, but we’re not quite done yet. Gamescom is currently underway in Germany, and that means a new edition of the Opening Night Live keynote (or ONL for short). The event is hosted by Geoff Keighley, he of the Game Awards and Summer Game Fest fame, and like those streams, it’s going to be a lengthy deluge of video game news.
Based on early teases, it seems like the show will be primarily focused on games that have already been announced. But that does include some major titles, like Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Sonic Superstars, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Zenless Zone Zero, and the recently unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. There will also be some news outside of games, with a trailer for Zack Snyder’s sci-fi film Rebel Moon, which is coming to Netflix (and might also include a gaming component).
Given that the show is expected to last two hours, there will likely be plenty more on display as well.
How and when to watch Gamescom ONL 2023
ONL is streaming on YouTube at 2PM ET; you can check it out right here or at the video embedded at the top of this article.