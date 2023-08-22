HBO and Max content leader Casey Bloys is coming to the Code Conference next month to discuss the state of streaming and the company’s big rebrand with Vox senior correspondent Peter Kafka.

Bloys spent nearly two decades working on HBO’s programming and has overseen a parade of critical and cultural hits, from Game of Thrones to Succession. Now, he has to expand that sensibility to include programming that fits in the context of Max — the much broader new streaming service that includes a world of content from DC, Discovery, Food Network, and more.

The event that brings together the most influential voices in tech is back for 2023. Code returns with new hosts at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel September 26th–27th. Apply to attend here.

The platform’s transformation into Max comes as streaming services are finally starting to feel some pressure. Their days of rapid growth and endless content budgets are behind them, and everyone in the business seems focused on finding ways to get more from what they’ve already got. Netflix cut off password sharing; Disney Plus and Hulu enacted steep price hikes; Peacock dropped its free tier.

Max, at least for now, is still promising a big investment in content. In April, the company revealed plans to make a 10-year-long adaptation of Harry Potter.

Bloys joins a host of other tech and business leaders who’ll be onstage at Code, including X CEO Linda Yaccarino, AMD CEO Lisa Su, and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

The Code Conference will be held on September 26th and 27th at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in California. This year’s conference will be hosted by The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, Platformer founder Casey Newton, and CNBC senior media and tech correspondent Julia Boorstin. There’ll also be special guest speakers, including Code Conference co-founder Kara Swisher.