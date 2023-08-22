After all this time, Razer made a razor. Well. Technically, Gillette made a razor and put Razer’s branding on it. Finally, a razor for gamers!

Don’t confuse this with the Razer Razer, this year’s April Fool’s Day joke. That was an RGB gaming mouse with an electric shaver built into it. As fun as it would be to have a quick way to get a bunch of beard hair into your keyboard, the reality here is both smarter and more disappointing.

To be more specific: they took the five-blade GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar and slapped Razer’s acid-green-and-black color scheme and snake logo on it. No RGB, which feels like a missed opportunity to tie into Razer’s vast Chroma ecosystem and sync your razor to your laptop, headset, keyboard, mouse, mousepad, and iPhone cooling fan, but it looks like it’ll do a much better job at shaving your face.

Gillette sent along a big old press release about how appropriate and cool it is for Gillette and Razer to team up, how it was inspired by the shaving mouse April Fool’s Day joke, and so forth. In response to me asking whether this was just a GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar with Razer colors and branding, Gillette’s global brand franchise leader Daniel Ordonez told The Verge:

It is much more than a logo on a razor. Gillette and Razer meet at the intersection of design, innovation, and cutting-edge technology to unveil the limited-edition product. Both brands collaborated on design elements in a variety of ways to leverage each other’s strengths to create a unique and compelling product – bringing together and integrating the visual and brand identities from both partners – to develop the GilletteLabs Razer Limited Edition product.

And there you have it! The GilletteLabs Razer Limited Edition product is rolling out worldwide at the end of August in two variants — with and without a Razer-green travel tin. You can also buy Razer-branded refill blades if consistency is that important to you. Gillette told me that “final consumer pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer,” which is not super helpful, but the regular GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar is like $23, or $30ish with the travel case, so expect to pay somewhere around that!