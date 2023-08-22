X reportedly tests removing headlines from links to news articles

A report from Fortune claims that X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, has tested stripping headlines from articles shared on the site. Posts would only include the lead image and the URL, unless the person or publisher posting the link adds their own text, per materials the outlet viewed.

The image would still serve as a link to the article, but there's no word on a timetable to roll it out or confirmation that it will ship at all. “It’s something Elon wants,” a source is quoted as saying, “They were running it by advertisers, who didn’t like it, but it’s happening.”

Explanations for the change include reducing the height of individual posts so users’ timelines display more content, and that owner Elon Musk apparently “believes the change will help curb clickbait.”