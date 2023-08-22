Microsoft’s PC Game Pass arrives on Nvidia’s GeForce Now service this week

Nvidia is starting to roll out access to PC Game Pass and Microsoft Store titles on its GeForce Now streaming service this week. PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to start streaming titles through GeForce Now on August 24th, including first-party Microsoft games like Deathloop and Grounded as well as third-party titles like No Man’s Sky and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

While PC Game Pass and Microsoft Store games will be available on GeForce Now, not all of them will be available to stream immediately on Nvidia’s service. Nvidia has done the work to integrate the Microsoft Store into GeForce Now, but it still needs to onboard all the games that are available on a PC Game Pass subscription.

That means PC Game Pass subscribers and anyone who has purchased a Microsoft Store game might need to wait a little while yet for their entire library to be available on GeForce Now.

Microsoft’s first Xbox games for PC started arriving on GeForce Now in May, following a deal between Microsoft and Nvidia. The companies signed a 10-year agreement that allows Nvidia to license Xbox PC games to GeForce Now as part of a broader effort from Microsoft to appease regulators over its proposed Activision Blizzard deal. The deal also includes access to Activision Blizzard titles if Microsoft completes the acquisition.