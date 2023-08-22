Here’s our first look at the new Philips Hue security cameras

The first images of what are believed to be Philips Hue’s new home security cameras have emerged online, just a few weeks after rumors first emerged that the company was entering the smart home security market. First spotted by the German-language tech site Hueblog, at least two of the four speculated camera models have now been granted regulatory approval by the FCC.

The registration documents contain some technical details alongside a breakdown of the cylindrical camera unit. The images show the black variant (though a white model will also supposedly be available) both with and without a battery unit. The battery adds some considerable length to the camera if you’re not looking to buy the wired version.

1 / 2 The battery-operated version (seen left) is noticeably taller than its wired counterpart. Image: Philips / FCC Previous Next

According to a warning sticker on the camera unit, it’ll also come equipped with some strong magnets, which likely have something to do with how the camera itself is mounted. A diagram on the FCC documents also confirms that the new Philips cameras will support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee standards. Bluetooth may be limited to the setup process here, but Zigbee’s inclusion — which is used across all Philips Hue products — at least implies it can be incorporated into the wider Hue ecosystem.