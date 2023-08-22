Destiny 2: The Final Shape arrives on February 27th to finish a light vs. dark battle

The first saga in Destiny’s universe is coming to an end with an epic battle between light and darkness. Destiny’s light and darkness saga has always been about The Traveler, a mysterious entity in the universe of Destiny that hangs motionless in the sky as a source of light for Destiny players. Now, The Traveler is asking Destiny 2 players for help, and it’s time to answer that call on February 27th.

A mysterious enemy, The Witness, has already entered The Traveler, and now, Destiny 2: The Final Shape players will have to venture inside to help defeat The Witness. What awaits inside is the Pale Heart, a first linear destination that’s unlike anything we’ve seen in Destiny during its nearly 10-year history.

Inside The Traveler. Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 players will fight new enemies in The Final Shape, including the Subjugators that will throw both Stasis and Strand effects to slow and tangle you. But you’ll be able to fight back thanks to an array of new Arc, Solar, and Void supers.

The new Warlock super is all about solar powers and a call back to Radiance from the original Destiny. Casting rifts will even include a burst of solar energy. Titans are getting a void super that includes multiple void axes that can be thrown at enemies. Allies can even pick up the ax and wield it, and Titans can consume a grenade to turn it into a shield for attack. Hunters are getting a new Arc super, which is all about the Arc Staff. There are new combos you can chain together and blink during the super.

The new Titan ax super. Image: Bungie

Destiny 2: The Final Shape wouldn’t be a Destiny release without some new weapons and returning ones, though. Guns like Red Death, Dragon’s Breath, and Khvostov are returning — fan favorites from the original Destiny game. A new Tessellation exotic Fusion Rifle will even match your own damage type.

Even Cayde-6, the lovable Exo Hunter of Destiny 2, is returning for The Final Shape. Voiced by Firefly and Castle star Nathan Fillion, Cayde-6 was killed off in Destiny 2, but he will appear alongside Zavala and Ikora in the campaign as a guide. And once the campaign is complete, the Pale Heart destination will open up, and players will need to tackle The Witness in The Final Shape raid.

So what happens beyond The Final Shape campaign? Bungie will be releasing three new “episodes” of Destiny 2 content throughout 2024. Instead of the four seasons you’d typically find, these three episodes will include bigger content drops than seasons typically provide. Initially, they’ll be focused on the aftermath of The Final Shape, but Bungie sees them as a way to keep Destiny 2 going beyond this light and darkness saga.

Until February and The Final Shape, there’s still new Destiny 2 content on the way. Today marks the launch of Season of the Witch, a season focused on the story of Eris Morn. It includes two new seasonal activities, which are set in the Hive parts of the Destiny 2 universe. Season of the Witch also includes a new Vex-style player-vs-player map for Destiny 2’s crucible modes.

Talking of returns, Bungie is reprising its Crota’s End raid from Destiny, which will be available on September 1st for Destiny 2 players. If you’re new to Destiny 2 or just want to catch up on the story, there’s also a new Timeline Reflections feature that will let you recap the key narrative moments in the history of the game.