Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: all the news and trailers

Summer Games Geoff continues, this time from Europe as Geoff Keighley hosts Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2023. Expect a ton of trailers and updates for games due out soon like Mortal Kombat 1, Alan Wake 2, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. However, although the show is slated to run a whopping two hours, Keighley did warn fans not to expect too many world premieres. (And really, given how absolutely stuffed 2023 has been and will be in the coming weeks, we could all use a little break anyway.) Here are all the trailers, news, updates, and more from Opening Night Live 2023.
TODAY, An hour agoThe Game Awards will be back in December.
Just ahead of another Geoff Keighley production (Gamescom Opening Night Live, which kicks off in two hours), comes the news that The Game Awards will return on December 7th. It’ll be streaming on more than 30 different video services and, if last year is any indication, will feature plenty of news and trailers.
TODAY, 12:00 PM UTC
How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
It has been a busy summer of video game events, but we’re not quite done yet. Gamescom is currently underway in Germany, and that means a new edition of the Opening Night Live keynote (or ONL for short). The event is hosted by Geoff Keighley, he of the Game Awards and Summer Game Fest fame, and like those streams, it’s going to be a lengthy deluge of video game news.Read Article >
Based on early teases, it seems like the show will be primarily focused on games that have already been announced. But that does include some major titles, like Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Sonic Superstars, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Zenless Zone Zero, and the recently unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. There will also be some news outside of games, with a trailer for Zack Snyder’s sci-fi film Rebel Moon, which is coming to Netflix (and might also include a gaming component).