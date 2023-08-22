Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: all the news and trailers

Summer Games Geoff continues, this time from Europe as Geoff Keighley hosts Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2023. Expect a ton of trailers and updates for games due out soon like Mortal Kombat 1, Alan Wake 2, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. However, although the show is slated to run a whopping two hours, Keighley did warn fans not to expect too many world premieres. (And really, given how absolutely stuffed 2023 has been and will be in the coming weeks, we could all use a little break anyway.) Here are all the trailers, news, updates, and more from Opening Night Live 2023.