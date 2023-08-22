Netflix is going to let DVD.com subscribers keep any unreturned discs

Netflix won’t charge DVD.com customers for any discs they still have after September 29th, the company announced from its DVD.com account on X on Monday. That generous offer, combined with Netflix’s recent announcement that it may send customers as many as 10 extra discs from their queues, means that some people might end up with a bunch of disc copies of movies, courtesy of Netflix.

DVD.com customers will need to visit a special link on DVD.com by August 29th to apply for the promotional offer. Netflix will then send up to 10 random discs based on the movies in the subscriber’s queue.

Netflix first announced its plans to sunset its DVD subscription service in April, marking an end to the DVD shipping business that originally launched the company that’s since become a streaming giant. It’s going to ship out the last round of discs on September 29th.

If you get a disc you don’t want to keep, Netflix says in an FAQ that it will accept returns until October 27th.