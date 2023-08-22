Skip to main content
Paramount Plus’ Frasier revival premieres in October

Kelsey Grammer is back as Frasier in a new show that begins streaming soon. Two episodes of the show will air on CBS, too.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

A photo of Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane at a piano.
Image: Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus’ new take on Frasier begins streaming on October 12th, Paramount announced on Tuesday. The show brings back Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane, the titular character from the hit sitcom that debuted in 1993.

New episodes in Frasier’s 10-episode season will come out every Thursday. Paramount will also air the first two episodes of the new Frasier show on CBS on October 17th, according to a press release.

The new version of Frasier is just the latest example of Paramount mining its past to convince people to sign up for Paramount Plus. The company has brought back a lot of its hit franchises as series for the service, including iCarly, a Rugrats reboot, and many new Star Trek series. Of course, if you want to watch old Frasier while you wait for episodes of new Frasier, Paramount Plus has you covered — and while hanging out on the service, Paramount would probably be happy if you watch newer shows like Halo or something in the Yellowstone universe, too.

Paramount announced in 2021 that the Frasier revival was in the works.

