Paramount Plus’ Frasier revival premieres in October

New episodes in Frasier’s 10-episode season will come out every Thursday. Paramount will also air the first two episodes of the new Frasier show on CBS on October 17th, according to a press release .

The new version of Frasier is just the latest example of Paramount mining its past to convince people to sign up for Paramount Plus. The company has brought back a lot of its hit franchises as series for the service, including iCarly, a Rugrats reboot, and many new Star Trek series. Of course, if you want to watch old Frasier while you wait for episodes of new Frasier, Paramount Plus has you covered — and while hanging out on the service, Paramount would probably be happy if you watch newer shows like Halo or something in the Yellowstone universe, too.