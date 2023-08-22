Skip to main content
Did you notice YouTube’s new corners?

YouTube is rounding them off.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

A screenshot from Victoria Song’s video review of the Galaxy Watch 6.
Watch this video on YouTube’s website to see if you have the rounded corners yet.
Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

YouTube is rolling out rounded edges on the main video player you see on YouTube.com, spokesperson Allison Toh confirmed to The Verge on Tuesday. They’re coming to all users, so if you’re not seeing them now, you should be seeing them soon.

I asked about the corners after noticing them while browsing YouTube on the web over the past day or two. (I included a screenshot of what I see at the top of this post.) I think the rounded corners look really nice. They also make YouTube’s desktop design feel more holistic since you’ll see rounded corners on a video and rounded corners on thumbnails off to the side.

Understandably, I’m only seeing the rounded corners when viewing the standard-sized video player; in theater mode, which expands the video to the edges of your browser window, the corners are still right angles.

Toh says the change is a continuation of the design updates introduced in October, which included a more precise way to fast forward or rewind.

