Twitch is testing a TikTok-style feed

Twitch is the latest tech company to try a TikTok-like way to browse content. The company is experimenting with a feature that surfaces clips in a new vertically-scrolling feed that it calls the “discovery feed,” and the feed is starting to roll out to “select users” on Tuesday, according to a post from Twitch on X.

The feed will show you clips from Twitch creators, though to start, the clips will only be horizontal clips; Twitch says users will see vertical clips “as the feed evolves.” The discovery feed currently includes “featured” clips (creators can mark which of their clips they want to be added to the “featured” pool) as well as popular clips.

Here’s a video of the discovery feed if you want to get an idea of how it works:

Twitch joins companies like Spotify, Amazon, and Reddit in introducing a TikTok-like format. The streaming company announced the discovery feed in July as one of a few forthcoming new features involving clips, including the ability to directly export clips to TikTok.