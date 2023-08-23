Nvidia just made $6 billion in pure profit over the AI boom

Roughly three months after joining Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft among the world’s trillion-dollar companies — on the back of the AI boom — Nvidia is now making far more money than it’s ever made before.

The company raked in $13.5 billion in revenue since May, it revealed in its Q2 2024 earnings, with the unprecedented demand for its generative AI chips blowing past any difficulty it might have had selling desktop and laptop GPUs into a shrinking PC industry. Data center accounted for a record $10.32 billion of that revenue, more than doubling in just one quarter, and Nvidia made $6.188 billion in profit as a result — up 843 percent year over year. And while gaming is more than a billion dollars short of pandemic highs, it was actually up 22 percent year over year to $2.48 billion in revenue, too.

Nvidia’s Q2 2024, by revenue. Image: Nvidia

Nvidia is forecasting revenue of $16 billion next quarter, yet another leap. The company’s next AI chip, the GH200, is coming in mid-2024 for an undisclosed price, so next quarter’s demand will still be for existing AI chips. The company’s stock price has already jumped 8.5 percent in after-hours trading.

Nvidia’s chief rivals Intel and AMD do not yet have convincing answers to Nvidia’s generative AI silicon. AMD’s MI300 may begin to arrive as soon as the fourth quarter, deploying in early 2024. Both AMD and Intel are also at least temporarily trying to downplay the importance of putting those AI chips into servers in the cloud, with both their chief executives promising to put AI features in client chips as well. Or, as Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger put it: “build AI into every platform we build.”

“If you look out five years, you will see AI in every single product at AMD, and it will be the largest growth driver,” AMD CEO Lisa Su told Forbes back in May.