The latest iPad Air is once again matching its all-time low price

It’s anybody’s guess whether or not Apple will release a new iPad during its rumored September iPhone 15 event, but if you need one now, the latest iPad Air has thankfully returned to its all-time low price. You can currently buy the Wi-Fi-enabled iPad Air with 64GB of storage for $499.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy in all five shades. The tablet’s also on sale over at Amazon, although it’s only in stock in a few colorways.

Considering the latest 10th-gen iPad sells for just $50 less, the iPad Air offers a lot of value for your money. We think it’s the best iPad for most people for many reasons, like the fact that the Air works with the second-gen Apple Pencil, unlike that 10th-gen iPad. At the same time, it comes equipped with a faster processor while sporting a nicer version of the same 10.9-inch screen. Plus, it supports the same keyboard as the latest iPad Pro, making it easy to use the tablet like a laptop when you need to get to work.

iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) $ 500 $ 600 17 % off $ 500 $ 500 $ 600 17 % off The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. $500 at Amazon$500 at Best Buy

If you want to beef up your home security, the wired Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is on sale right now for $134.98 ($15 off) at Amazon, Wyze, and The Home Depot. That matches the all-time low price we last saw in June.

We’ve yet to test this particular model, but it’s essentially the more capable and expensive version of the Wyze Cam Floodlight, our top budget-friendly pick. Compared to the Wyze Cam Floodlight, however, the Pro offers a higher 1440p resolution along with 3,000 lumens of brightness. It also offers a wider 180-degree field of view and support for voice control. Plus, new advanced motion detection technology allows it to turn on lights when it detects motion from objects you’ve selected in advance.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones, right now, Adorama’s selling the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $278 ($70 off) while throwing in a free wireless charger to boot. B&H Photo and Best Buy are also matching that discounted price, albeit without the charger.

Before the newer WH-1000XM5 took their place, the Sony WH-1000XM4 were our top pick for the best headphones you can buy for quite a while. That’s because they offer a combination of terrific noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. They also can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and, unlike their successor, can even fold down for easier packing and storage.