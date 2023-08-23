How to watch the first Republican presidential debate

The first GOP primary debate ahead of the 2024 presidential election is taking place tonight in Milwaukee. Most of the Republican Party’s top candidates will be onstage vying to overtake Donald Trump’s top polling position while the former president is reportedly skipping the event.

We won’t know what questions will be thrown at the candidates until they’re asked, but The Verge will be watching for any mention of how the nomination contenders set themselves apart on major tech issues, like banning TikTok, data privacy, and breaking up Big Tech.

How do I watch tonight’s Republican debate?

Previous debates have been simulcast across a variety of major networks and cable channels, but Wednesday’s event will be exclusively aired on Fox News, Fox Business Network, the company’s website, and its streaming service, Fox Nation.

The debate will not officially be streamed on YouTube. Earlier this month, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel announced that the conservative-friendly video site Rumble will be the official platform livestreaming the event.

What time does tonight’s Republican debate start?

The debate is slated to begin at 9PM ET and is expected to end at 11PM.

Which candidates will be onstage?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

Senator Tim Scott (SC)

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Who are the moderators?

Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will be moderating the debate.

What’s Trump doing instead?

On Sunday, Trump confirmed that he would not be attending the debate and suggested he wouldn’t show up at any others as well.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”