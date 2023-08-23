Samsung’s 57-inch ‘Dual UHD’ gaming monitor gets a price and release date

Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9, its massive gaming monitor that’s like having two 32-inch 4K displays sat next to each other, will be available in the US in October for $2,499.99, the company has announced. If you’re in the UK the monitor is available to preorder from today for £2,199.99.

If the Odyssey Neo G9 sounds familiar, then that might be for a couple of reasons. Samsung first teased the monitor last November before officially announcing it at CES in January 2023, albeit without a price or firm release date. But the Odyssey Neo G9 name might also sound familiar because Samsung released a 49-inch model under the same name in 2021 that only offered the combined resolution of two 1440p displays.

The monitor is equipped with a host of multi-tasking tools. Image: Samsung It’s technically a gaming monitor, which means it offers gaming monitor aesthetics. Image: Samsung

In 2023, Samsung is now offering 57 inches of curved Mini LED display with a refresh rate of 240Hz, a peak brightness of 1000 nits (VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, 420 nits typical), and a total resolution of 7,680 x 2,160. That translates to a wildly ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. Our experience with previous monitors this wide is that the extra horizontal resolution ends up being more useful for multi-tasking rather than ultra-wide gaming. My colleague Sean Hollister explored the issue in-depth when he reviewed a previous Odyssey G9 monitor, but the short version is that most 3D games start to become seriously warped on monitors this wide, even when they support the resolution in the first place.

For multitasking, Samsung has equipped the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 with picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture display modes, allowing you to display content from multiple inputs simultaneously. The monitor is equipped with one DisplayPort 2.1 port, as well as three HDMI 2.1 ports. There’s also a USB hub included for good measure, though Samsung’s press release doesn’t offer details on exactly how many ports that gets you. The monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh rate tech.