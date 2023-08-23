Samsung’s 2020 smart TVs are getting cloud gaming apps soon

Samsung says it’s planning to bring cloud gaming apps to its 2020 smart TVs later this year. Samsung made the announcement during a Gamescom event earlier today, but it’s not yet clear which 2020 smart TV models will be updated with cloud gaming apps, nor an exact release date outside of “later this year.”

“Today, we are thrilled to announce that we will expand cloud gaming apps to our 2020 model-year TVs later this year, giving tens of millions of players access to their favorite games and services,” said Mike Lucero, head of product for gaming at Samsung.

Samsung originally launched its gaming TV hub for its 2022 smart TVs and monitors last year with built-in cloud gaming apps before bringing separate game streaming apps to its 2021 smart TVs in November. Samsung’s original gaming hub includes cloud gaming apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.