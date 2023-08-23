Somebody already unboxed the Quest 3

Somebody has already unboxed a VR headset that is almost certainly Meta’s Quest 3, even though the device isn’t supposed to launch until sometime in the fall.

You can see a video of the unboxing in this video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The device comes in a brown box, and you can see the person who is filming the unboxing pull out the headset and the two Touch Plus controllers. Everything looks exactly like what Meta showed off when it announced the headset in June.

It’s not exactly shocking that Meta may have already prepped final boxes for the device. A new VR headset that appears to be the Quest 3 recently showed up in the FCC’s database, meaning that it’s cleared for sale in the US, so Meta is likely gearing up to get it out the door soon. The company has also promised to share more details about the headset at its Meta Connect event that kicks off on September 27th; that seems like a prime venue to announce specifics about the device’s release.