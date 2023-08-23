New Meta Horizon Worlds update lets you easily block and report other users

Meta’s new Horizon Worlds release will make it easier to block and report other users who aren’t playing nice. The new v124 release for the metaverse social platform lets players quickly access mute, block, and report functions in the user pause menu. To access the safety controls, users can hover over another person’s nameplate while pausing. A shortcut will appear to mute, block, or report them.

Meta is also adding new tutorials inside of the safety settings to teach users how to use the platform’s safety controls, including setting personal boundaries, controlling volume, changing voice modes, muting, and even polling with others to remove someone. Entering pause also now lets users more easily access sound and profile settings.