Reddit comments might not load for you right now

Reddit is acting up again. On Wednesday, some of us at The Verge ran into some issues browsing the site, including threads with blank comments and some pages with a “504 Gateway Timeout” message.
The issues appear to differ across new and old Reddit. I typically browse on old Reddit, and I can see comments on posts but have occasionally run into the 504 errors. When browsing an Incognito Chrome window to see things on new Reddit, I can see that people have posted comments but can’t actually see what they’ve written. At the bottom, Reddit’s website shows messages that say, “We had a server error...” I’m seeing this issue when logged out on Reddit’s mobile website as well.
When logged in on new Reddit, old Reddit, and in iOS app, comments are loading as expected for me.
Reddit didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. As of this writing, Reddit’s status page says that all systems are operational. Downdetector shows a peak of about 1,800 user reports of issues (which isn’t that high for a huge platform like Reddit).
The issues follow some “major” outages that lasted for about an hour earlier this month.
