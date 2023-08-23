Skip to main content
Reddit comments might not load for you right now

A Reddit outage is still showing the site’s posts to visitors but without any comments attached. There are also small ‘server error’ notifications to highlight that something is wrong.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

The Reddit logo over an orange and black background
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Reddit is acting up again. On Wednesday, some of us at The Verge ran into some issues browsing the site, including threads with blank comments and some pages with a “504 Gateway Timeout” message.

The issues appear to differ across new and old Reddit. I typically browse on old Reddit, and I can see comments on posts but have occasionally run into the 504 errors. When browsing an Incognito Chrome window to see things on new Reddit, I can see that people have posted comments but can’t actually see what they’ve written. At the bottom, Reddit’s website shows messages that say, “We had a server error...” I’m seeing this issue when logged out on Reddit’s mobile website as well.

A screenshot showing error messages on Reddit.
Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

When logged in on new Reddit, old Reddit, and in iOS app, comments are loading as expected for me.

Reddit didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. As of this writing, Reddit’s status page says that all systems are operational. Downdetector shows a peak of about 1,800 user reports of issues (which isn’t that high for a huge platform like Reddit).

The issues follow some “major” outages that lasted for about an hour earlier this month.

Update August 23rd, 3:56PM ET: Added further details about what I’m seeing.

