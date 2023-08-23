Apple is endorsing California’s right-to-repair legislation

In a major reversal, Apple is now expressing support for a right-to-repair bill in California, as reported by TechCrunch and iFixit. In a letter to California Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman, Apple says it endorses the SB 244 bill, which requires manufacturers to give customers and independent repair shops the appropriate tools, manuals, and parts to repair damaged electronics and appliances.

“Apple supports California’s Right to Repair Act so all Californians have even greater access to repairs while also protecting their safety, security, and privacy,” Apple said in a statement to TechCrunch. “We create our products to last and, if they ever need to be repaired, Apple customers have a growing range of safe, high-quality repair options.” Apple and Senator Eggman’s office didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.

Apple has slowly been warming up to the idea of right to repair by establishing its own self-repair programs for various devices, including the iPhone 14 and M2-equipped MacBooks. While this program lets users obtain the tools and parts they need, right-to-repair advocates argue that it’s still not an economical way to repair the devices. It also made the iPhone 14 easier to repair, and the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to be easier to repair, too.

After passing through the Senate 38-0 in May, California’s SB 244 bill is now headed to the California State Assembly. If approved, this would add to the growing number of right-to-repair laws passed in other states, including Minnesota and Colorado. New York passed a right-to-repair bill last year, but before it was signed into law, it was heavily amended to give OEMs some convenient exceptions and loopholes.