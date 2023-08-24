Monarch Tractor CEO Praveen Penmetsa is coming to the Code Conference

Praveen Penmetsa is bringing the AI craze to farms. His company, Monarch Tractor, makes an electric tractor powered by an Nvidia AI platform that allows the vehicle to drive itself through farm fields and work autonomously. The first machines rolled out of the company’s Livermore, California headquarters last year.

Now, Monarch Tractor is scaling up production in partnership with a Foxconn plant in Ohio, and Penmetsa is coming to the Code Conference to talk about it. He’ll chat with The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel about making AI accessible, building in the US, and broader concerns around tractor repairability as their technology becomes all the more advanced.

Penmetsa joins a host of other tech and business leaders who’ll be onstage at Code, including X CEO Linda Yaccarino, AMD CEO Lisa Su, and HBO and Max content leader Casey Bloys.

