The Apple Watch Ultra is $100 off with a couple colorful strap options

We’re inching closer to September’s Apple event, and along with a rumored iPhone 15 lineup, we’re likely to see a new Apple Watch. There are some rumors of a new model and color option for the Apple Watch Ultra, but we’ll have to see if Apple’s flagship smartwatch gets the annual upgrade cadence. In the meantime, the Apple Watch Ultra is nearing its one-year anniversary and is on sale for a sizable $100 off. You can get it with a green alpine loop strap or a yellow and beige trail loop strap for $699.99 when checking out at Amazon.
The Apple Watch Ultra is built for the more hardcore outdoors and fitness crowds, with an extra-large 49mm display, battery life that can last up to two days (or more in low-power mode), and helpful extras like a customizable action button and a Backtrack feature to retrace your steps if you get lost on a long hike. It’s also built from titanium and does all the regular Apple Watch things of its cheaper counterparts, so it’s likewise suited for anyone who just wants an extra-nice version of Apple’s wearable computer that you don’t have to charge every day.
Sony’s LinkBuds S wireless earbuds in black are selling for their lowest price of $108.80 ($90 off) at Newegg. Or, if you prefer white or blue, you can get them for a slightly higher $128 at Amazon.
The lightweight Bluetooth buds offer a very comfy fit, with a design that doesn’t protrude as much from your ear as most other models out there — especially ones with stems that hang down. The compact form factor doesn’t stop these earbuds from having good call quality, and they feature noise cancellation that can automatically switch on depending on your environment.
While the LinkBuds S may not be as good as the top-tier WF-1000XM4 and newer WF-1000XM5 from Sony, they’re a great choice if you rank comfort highly on your personal list of desirable earbud qualities.
A smattering of more bite-size deals:
- Our top pick of doorbell cameras, the wired Google Nest Doorbell, is on sale at Best Buy in refurbished condition for $94.99 ($85 off). Google’s latest doorbell has a sleek and compact look, very good image quality, AI-powered smart alerts, and added features like round-the-clock recording with a subscription.
- The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro WiFi smart lock with keypad and fingerprint reader is $124 ($175 off) at Wellbots. It may not be the prettiest door lock, but it’s one of the most convenient since you can control it with a key, keypad, or up to 120 fingerprints.
- The Motorola Razr Plus foldable flip phone just came out last month, but it’s already on sale for $899.99 ($100 off) at Amazon. The formidable competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a convenient and large-ish 3.6-inch outer display and unfolds to reveal a 6.9-inch interior OLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate.
- The Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 is on sale for $199.99 ($100 off) direct from Solo Stove. The portable fire pit is great for camping or backyard hangouts, and its smokeless design means less moving around to avoid smoke getting in your eyes or dealing with smelly clothes.
- You can get The Last of Us Part I on PlayStation 5 for a new low price of $46.55 (about $23 off) at Amazon. It’s the best version of the beloved game that first debuted on the PS3, with top-notch graphics, quality-of-life improvements, and added features for the PS5.