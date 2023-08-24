The Apple Watch Ultra is $100 off with a couple colorful strap options

We’re inching closer to September’s Apple event, and along with a rumored iPhone 15 lineup, we’re likely to see a new Apple Watch. There are some rumors of a new model and color option for the Apple Watch Ultra, but we’ll have to see if Apple’s flagship smartwatch gets the annual upgrade cadence. In the meantime, the Apple Watch Ultra is nearing its one-year anniversary and is on sale for a sizable $100 off. You can get it with a green alpine loop strap or a yellow and beige trail loop strap for $699.99 when checking out at Amazon.

The Apple Watch Ultra is built for the more hardcore outdoors and fitness crowds, with an extra-large 49mm display, battery life that can last up to two days (or more in low-power mode), and helpful extras like a customizable action button and a Backtrack feature to retrace your steps if you get lost on a long hike. It’s also built from titanium and does all the regular Apple Watch things of its cheaper counterparts, so it’s likewise suited for anyone who just wants an extra-nice version of Apple’s wearable computer that you don’t have to charge every day.

Sony’s LinkBuds S wireless earbuds in black are selling for their lowest price of $108.80 ($90 off) at Newegg. Or, if you prefer white or blue, you can get them for a slightly higher $128 at Amazon.

The lightweight Bluetooth buds offer a very comfy fit, with a design that doesn’t protrude as much from your ear as most other models out there — especially ones with stems that hang down. The compact form factor doesn’t stop these earbuds from having good call quality, and they feature noise cancellation that can automatically switch on depending on your environment.

While the LinkBuds S may not be as good as the top-tier WF-1000XM4 and newer WF-1000XM5 from Sony, they’re a great choice if you rank comfort highly on your personal list of desirable earbud qualities.