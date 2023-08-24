Skip to main content
The new Beats Studio Pro are $100 off for the first time

Despite the fact they were just released last month, multiple retailers are selling the Beats Studio Pro headphones for around $249.99.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

A product photo of the Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones.
The Beats Studio Pro look similar to their predecessor but sound and drown noise out better.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

It’s not often you see significant discounts land on gadgets that were just released a month ago, which is why even we’re taken aback by today’s Beats Studio Pro deal. After a long six-year wait, a new pair of Apple-owned Beats headphones were finally released in July, and they’re already a whopping $100 off at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

A product photo of the Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones.

Beats Studio Pro

$35029% off
$250

The new Beats Studio Pro feature improved noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. They also support lossless audio over USB-C, making them the first Apple headphones to do so.

$250 at Amazon$250 at Best Buy$250 at Walmart

The new over-ears look similar to their predecessor, the Studio 3, but are more comfortable with better noise cancellation and a natural-sounding transparency mode. They’re also the first Apple headphones to support lossless audio over USB-C, which allows for improved sound quality, while new features like spatial audio with dynamic head tracking also help. Admittedly, their noise cancellation and sound quality can’t quite compete with those of our favorite noise-canceling headphones, Sony’s WH-1000XM5. However, the Beats Studio Pro offer a nice mixture of features for a pair of Apple headphones, while letting you take advantage of both iOS and Android features like Fast Pair and Google’s own Find My Device platform.

Read our Beats Studio Pro review.

