The new Beats Studio Pro are $100 off for the first time

It’s not often you see significant discounts land on gadgets that were just released a month ago, which is why even we’re taken aback by today’s Beats Studio Pro deal. After a long six-year wait, a new pair of Apple-owned Beats headphones were finally released in July, and they’re already a whopping $100 off at Amazon , Walmart , and Best Buy .

The new over-ears look similar to their predecessor, the Studio 3, but are more comfortable with better noise cancellation and a natural-sounding transparency mode. They’re also the first Apple headphones to support lossless audio over USB-C, which allows for improved sound quality, while new features like spatial audio with dynamic head tracking also help. Admittedly, their noise cancellation and sound quality can’t quite compete with those of our favorite noise-canceling headphones, Sony’s WH-1000XM5. However, the Beats Studio Pro offer a nice mixture of features for a pair of Apple headphones, while letting you take advantage of both iOS and Android features like Fast Pair and Google’s own Find My Device platform.