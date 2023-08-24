Fortnite’s next season has heists, Ahsoka, and a beefy fish

It’s that time again: Epic Games is launching another major season of Fortnite on Friday, and a day ahead of the start of the season, the company debuted a cinematic trailer that hints at some of what you can expect.

A big feature of this season appears to be heists. The trailer shows a band of Fortnite characters sneaking into an elaborate building, disabling laser traps, and tossing a suitcase that turns into a gun. (Fortnite has done heists / secret agent themes before, and I’m curious what this new season will bring.) It also appears players will also have to contend with a vampire named Kado Thorne — hopefully he factors heavily into whatever Epic has up its sleeve for the next Fortnitemares event.

The trailer gives a preview of outfits that seem like they’ll be in the battle pass. It appears you’ll be able to play as Thorne, but it looks like you’ll also be able to get a muscled-up Fishstick and Ahsoka, the star of Disney Plus’ newest Star Wars show.