Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox ‘this year’

There’s a big subset of gamers that have not yet been able to experience the chaotic joy of Baldur’s Gate 3 — console players. While we know that BG3 is releasing on the PlayStation 5 on September 6th, Xbox players have had no idea when to expect the game to hit their console of choice.

That situation got a little clearer with a tweet from Larian Studios’ CEO Swen Vincke saying that Xbox players can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 “this year.”