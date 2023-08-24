Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox ‘this year’

There’s a big subset of gamers that have not yet been able to experience the chaotic joy of Baldur’s Gate 3 — console players. While we know that BG3 is releasing on the PlayStation 5 on September 6th, Xbox players have had no idea when to expect the game to hit their console of choice.
That situation got a little clearer with a tweet from Larian Studios’ CEO Swen Vincke saying that Xbox players can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 “this year.”
Vincke writes that “all improvements will be there” for the Xbox version of the game, though he noted that the Series S won’t have split screen co-op. Also, cross-save progression for BG3 is only confirmed to work between Xbox and Steam, potentially barring cross-play between PS5 and Xbox players.