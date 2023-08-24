Sony’s PlayStation division is acquiring headphone maker Audeze

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the division of Sony that’s responsible for PlayStation, is acquiring the high-end headphones maker Audeze, according to a press release. Sony says that “the acquisition will strengthen SIE’s efforts to continue innovating when it comes to the audio experience of PlayStation games.”

Audeze will operate independently and still make products for multiple platforms, though Sony notes that it will be “benefiting from being a part of the PlayStation ecosystem.” Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed.

Sony’s press release highlights how Audeze’s headphones use “patented technologies and unique planar magnetic drivers to deliver an outstanding sound experience” for consumers and recording professionals. Sony specifically mentioned planar magnetic drivers on Thursday when it shared more details on new PlayStation audio products, including the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset, so it’s feasible this deal has been in the works for some time.