YouTube tests a new hum-to-search feature on Android

Google is testing a new YouTube feature that lets you hum or record a song to search for it.

If you’re part of the YouTube experiment for the feature, you can hum or record three or more seconds of a song so that Google can try to identify it, according to a support page. Once YouTube identifies the song, it will show you relevant content about that song. Basically, it’s a Google-y take on Shazam, which is owned by Apple.

Not everyone will have access to the experiment at first, though. Google says it’s rolling out to “a small percentage of people across the globe who watch YouTube on Android devices.”

This feature isn’t entirely new for Google, as it introduced a hum-to-search feature in the Google app and Google Assistant in 2020. Google told TechCrunch that the YouTube version relies on the same technology, but the publication noted that the YouTube version works faster than the Google one, which needs 10–15 seconds to figure out a song.