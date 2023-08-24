Windows 11 will soon get a settings homepage that puts your most-used controls in one place

Microsoft is getting closer to releasing a new settings homepage in Windows 11. In an update rolled out to Windows Insiders on the Beta Channel, Microsoft added a homepage with “interactive cards” that let you quickly jump into various settings, such as device personalization, Bluetooth controls, account recovery, and more.

The page will also surface recommended settings that change based on your “specific usage patterns,” giving you shortcuts to whatever settings you use the most, such as display, sound, and search permissions. You can see how all of this might look in the image embedded below.

The new homepage also features recommended settings tailored to your activity. Image: Microsoft

It looks like Microsoft is also using this new homepage as a way to advertise some of its own services, too. There’s a section that shows how much cloud storage you have in OneDrive, along with two cards dedicated to showing your subscription statuses for Microsoft 365 and Xbox. Microsoft says the menu will have up to seven cards to start, “with more coming soon.” The company first started testing this feature in June.

Another neat feature Microsoft could soon release is the Windows Backup app. First introduced in May, the app lets you back up your PC when getting ready to use a new one. In addition to automatically applying your existing settings to your new PC, it will also carry over any pinned apps on your desktop, Start menu, and taskbar. Microsoft says it won’t automatically install these apps on your new PC, but it will provide shortcuts that either link you to the Microsoft Store or to the developer’s website to reinstall them.

Here’s what the Windows Backup app looks like. Image: Microsoft

Lastly, Microsoft is pushing a small update to its Dynamic Lighting feature. Once it rolls out to everyone, you’ll be able to use the tool to sync your Windows accent color with your peripherals and PC components as well as set custom colors for your devices.